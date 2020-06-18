Smart-Pill Maker Plans Ch.11 Sale Of 'Science Fiction'-Like IP

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Digital medicine company Proteus told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday it is looking to sell its innovative intellectual property and so-called smart pill technology during its Chapter 11, with a $15 million floor bid already in the works with its distributor. During its initial hearing in bankruptcy court, Proteus Digital Health Inc., named after the shape-shifting sea god in Greek mythology, offered details to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon about plans to sell its unique assets. Proteus attorney Nathan A. Schultz of Goodwin Procter LLP compared the company's digital pharmaceutical technology, in which medicines with embedded sensors are taken orally and can...

