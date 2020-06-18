Trump Taps SEC Senior Counsel For Dem Commissioner Seat

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The White House nominated Caroline A. Crenshaw, senior counsel for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday to fill the Democratic commissioner seat vacated by Robert Jackson earlier this year. The nomination was handed to the Senate for approval Thursday afternoon and would balance the top securities regulator's five-member commission, which currently includes one other Democrat, two Republicans and chairman Jay Clayton, an independent. Crenshaw's appointment would make the commission majority female. President Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Crenshaw earlier in the day Thursday, noting that she currently serves as senior counsel for the SEC and as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS