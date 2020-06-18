Law Grad Who Hid Positive Pot Test Can't Take Bar Exam

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's character and fitness board was justified in rejecting a recent law school graduate's application to the bar after finding he had lied about being fired from a job due to a positive marijuana test. The high court said that Dylan Houston Phares — who according to the decision graduated in 2019 from the University of Toledo College of Law — could reapply for a chance to take the bar for the July 2022 session, but that the character and fitness board was right to reject his initial application. "Phares engaged in a pattern...

