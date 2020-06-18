Fee Pilot Ruling 'Disappoints,' But SEC Will Find Path Forward

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruling earlier this week striking down the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's two-year fee pilot program "disappoints" some market players, but the regulator will take the court's cue to address potential issues posed by the current regulatory regime through further data analysis, SEC officials said Thursday. The SEC will seek "other avenues" to tackle what the pilot program had sought to address, a system that may create conflicts of interest by encouraging brokers to execute trades that capture rebates and avoid fees, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said during an Investment Adviser Association videoconference. "It probably disappoints a lot...

