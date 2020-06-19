Lewis Brisbois Scoops Up Employment Litigator In Pittsburgh

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has boosted its Pittsburgh footprint by bringing on an employment law litigator from the Levicoff Law Firm PC with experience in areas ranging from wage-and-hour class actions to discrimination cases. Sunshine R. Fellows has been added to Lewis Brisbois' roster of labor and employment attorneys as partner, the firm said in an announcement Thursday. Fellows told Law360 on Friday that the bread and butter of her practice for the past 15 years has come through employment practice liability insurance carriers that provide insurance for employers for workplace-law related claims. She said she is looking to expand...

