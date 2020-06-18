Maine Cannabis Residence Suits Raise Thorny Federal Issues

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Maine's adult-use cannabis industry is off to a bumpy start. In 2016, voters in the state approved a ballot initiative to allow the regulation and sale of adult-use marijuana by a slim margin. However, nearly four years later, recreational sales have yet to begin. The process has been delayed in part due to opposition from the state's governor, who twice vetoed enabling legislation presented by the state legislature. The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, or OMP, a division of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, or DAF, was finally able to promulgate regulations last spring, and as of this April...

