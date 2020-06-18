Courts In NY, Philadelphia, Del. To Close For Juneteenth

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- As more states and municipalities commemorate Juneteenth, a holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. on June 19, courts in New York, Philadelphia and Delaware have also announced they will close in observance of the holiday. New York state courts will be closed Friday, except for criminal arraignments. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Wednesday declaring Juneteenth a holiday for New York state employees, and his office said he will advance legislation to make it an official holiday next year "so New Yorkers can use this day to reflect on all the changes we still need to make...

