Emily Benfer On The Incoming Wave Of COVID-19 Evictions

By RJ Vogt |

Emily Benfer, a Columbia University law professor, helped develop the Eviction Lab's COVID-19 Housing Policy Scorecard. More than half the country has less than a 1.0 on a 5.0 rating scale.

When Emily Benfer, a Columbia University law professor and an expert in health justice, first helped create a COVID-19 Housing Policy Scorecard to track state-level measures to prevent evictions, results were grim.



Why is it that African Americans are disproportionately impacted by evictions?

What concerns you about the policy protections that federal and state governments have put in place?

Some cities and states have been experimenting with providing a right to counsel in certain eviction cases. Will that help keep people housed during and after the pandemic?

Which are the most effective state policies to date, and what could the federal government do?