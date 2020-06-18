BNY Mellon Not A Fiduciary In Settlement Talks, Judge Says

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh foundation lost its lawsuit claiming that Bank of New York Mellon overcharged for managing the foundation's money after a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled BNY Mellon had no "fiduciary duty" when it negotiated the rates during the settlement of a different lawsuit. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said that because the relationship between BNY Mellon and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation was an adversarial one when the bank negotiated and set its rates for managing the foundation's assets, the foundation couldn't claim BNY Mellon breached its fiduciary duty when it allegedly misrepresented the rates as the lowest the bank...

