Firms Recorded 2nd-Best Year Of Pro Bono Work In 2019

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Lawyers from more than 100 firms contributed nearly 5 million hours — about 4% of each firm's total billings — to pro bono services last year, a slight decrease from the record set in 2018, according to a report released Thursday. The data comes from a Pro Bono Institute initiative that encourages firms with at least 50 attorneys to commit to a minimum of 3%, or 60 hours per attorney, of their annual total client billable hours to public service. Last year, 127 firms reported an aggregated total of 4,993,398 pro bono hours, according to the new report on the 2019...

