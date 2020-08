Rising Star: Morrison & Foerster's Sandeep Nandivada

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Sandeep Nandivada of Morrison & Foerster LLP helped Amazon win a block on the Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract and secured Vectrus Systems Corp.'s stake in an $82 billion logistics deal,...

