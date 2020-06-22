Midcareer Female Attys Of Color Say Barriers Remain High

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 9:02 AM EDT) -- Female attorneys of color with 15 years or more of experience say industry diversity and inclusion initiatives fail to address their unique experiences, based on both their gender and race or ethnicity, and that they continue to be locked out of advancement opportunities, according to an American Bar Association report released Monday. The report, titled "Left Out and Left Behind," is the fourth and final research project to come out of a Commission on Women in the Profession initiative begun by former ABA President Hilarie Bass to study the progress of female lawyers. Originally, the study was meant to mirror the...

