Money Laundering Enforcement Thrives In COVID-19 Era

By Ann Sultan, Kirby Behre and William Barry

Ann Sultan Kirby Behre William Barry

Imposter scams, including attempts to solicit donations, steal personal data, or distribute malware by posing as governmental, international, and/or health agencies and organizations;

Investment scams, including attempts to lure targets to invest in products or services of publicly traded companies under the false pretense that such products or services can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19;

Product scams, including the sale of products that make false claims related to COVID‑19 and the fraudulent marketing of COVID-19-related supplies; and

Insider trading related to COVID-19.

FATF encourages governments to work with financial institutions and other businesses to use the flexibility built into the FATF's risk-based approach to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 whilst remaining alert to new and emerging illicit finance risks. The FATF encourages the fullest use of responsible digital customer onboarding and delivery of digital financial services in light of social distancing measures.[8]

