Trump Makes Justices An Election Issue After Bad Week

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday he will be releasing a new list of possible Supreme Court nominees after his administration was handed stinging losses in a pair of blockbuster cases on civil rights protections for LGBTQ workers and the rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Repeating the gambit he made during the 2016 presidential election to win over skeptical conservatives, the president said on Twitter that he will release the list Sept. 1 and that it may include "some, or many" of the names on his previous list of potential Supreme Court nominees. ...Based on decisions being rendered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS