Cigar Groups Ask Full 4th Circ. To Allow E-Cig Rule Challenge

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A group of cigar associations snared in a battle over e-cigarette regulations asked the full Fourth Circuit to let them intervene in the case, saying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hung them out to dry by acquiescing to an accelerated tobacco product approval timeline. The Cigar Association of America and two other groups who sought to block vaping regulations that would also force them to seek product approvals on a tighter deadline, said Thursday that a Fourth Circuit panel was wrong to find their intervention untimely, arguing they had no way of knowing that the FDA would abandon its position....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS