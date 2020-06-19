Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cigar Groups Ask Full 4th Circ. To Allow E-Cig Rule Challenge

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A group of cigar associations snared in a battle over e-cigarette regulations asked the full Fourth Circuit to let them intervene in the case, saying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hung them out to dry by acquiescing to an accelerated tobacco product approval timeline.

The Cigar Association of America and two other groups who sought to block vaping regulations that would also force them to seek product approvals on a tighter deadline, said Thursday that a Fourth Circuit panel was wrong to find their intervention untimely, arguing they had no way of knowing that the FDA would abandon its position....

