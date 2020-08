Rising Star: Akin Gump's Gregory W. Lavigne Jr.

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Gregory W. Lavigne Jr. of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has arranged the financing for significant solar developments, including securing $250 million for a portfolio of distributed generation projects,...

To view the full article, register now.