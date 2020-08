Rising Star: Skadden's Aryan Moniri

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's Aryan Moniri represented SunEdison in connection with $4 billion in financing over the course of six years and spearheaded multimillion-dollar restructuring and financing projects...

To view the full article, register now.