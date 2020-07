Rising Star: Willkie's Carly G. Saviano

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP's Carly G. Saviano represented Harbor Group International in its $1.85 billion buy of a 36-multifamily property portfolio, landing her a spot as one of five real...

