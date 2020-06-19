NCA Can't Revive £80M Wealth Orders Over London Mansions

Law360, London (June 19, 2020, 11:05 PM BST) -- British prosecutors have been denied permission to challenge a High Court decision to dismiss unexplained wealth orders used by the National Crime Agency to seize three London homes worth £80 million ($99 million) owned by relatives of Kazakhstan's former president. Court of Appeal Judge Sue Carr ruled the NCA has no real prospect of overturning the finding that the crime agency had failed to establish reasonable grounds to suggest that the properties, including a mansion on one of London's most expensive streets, had been bought with the proceeds of crime. "The problem facing the appellant is that it needs to succeed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS