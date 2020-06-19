EU Parliament Sets Up Permanent Subcommittee On Tax

Law360, London (June 19, 2020, 10:16 AM BST) -- The European Parliament said on Friday that it has voted to set up a permanent subcommittee on tax matters, strengthening the legislature's role in scrutinizing tax policy. The economic and monetary affairs subcommittee, which will have 30 members from the European Parliament, is assigned a mandate to deal with tax evasion and avoidance as well as questions of tax transparency. The vote took place on Thursday, following sustained pressure from the left-leaning blocs in Parliament, which want to establish the oversight body to scrutinize legislative responses to a series of offshore tax avoidance scandals. The vote was passed 613 to 67, with...

