Atty Indicted For Transporting Pot On Private Jet, Feds Say

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A grand jury has indicted an attorney licensed in New Jersey and New York for allegedly scheming to transport hundreds of pounds of marijuana and hash oil across the country on his private jet, federal prosecutors have announced. The five-count indictment against 33-year-old Manish Patel follows the government's criminal complaint brought in California federal court last August. Patel faces charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and THC and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. The indictment was not publicly available as of Friday afternoon. Prosecutors accuse Patel of conspiring to use his Learjet to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS