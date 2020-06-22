Mandatory State Bars Likely To Remain Intact, For Now

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Janus v. American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees,[1] which rejected charging agency fees to public sector employees who chose not to join their unions, there has been much speculation that the opinion was a serious threat to the 31 unified bar associations across the country. In a unified or integrated bar association, the regulatory function and trade association function are "unified" under one umbrella, and membership is mandatory. Bar members of such associations in five states have challenged mandatory bar membership and mandatory dues as violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments'...

