DC Circ. Affirms Ex-Fuel Exec's 4-Year Tax Evasion Sentence

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit affirmed a former fuel company owner's four-year sentence and nearly $5 million restitution for tax evasion Friday, rejecting his argument that a lower court improperly accepted evidence detailing personal expenses he paid with company cash. Evidence pertaining to personal purchases Michael Sang Han made using cash from Envion Inc. in years that weren't the subject of his conviction was appropriate to prove that he intended to evade his taxes, the three-judge panel said. Han learned through filing tax returns for 2004 through 2009 that he could be liable for tax on the company cash that he used for...

