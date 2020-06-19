Cannabis Bill Roundup: Iowa Bans Smokable Hemp

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Iowa enacted a blanket ban on all smokable forms of non-psychoactive hemp while New Jersey moved one step closer to decriminalizing marijuana. Here, Law360 takes a look at some of the major legislative developments in cannabis policy this week. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed into law a bill regulating hemp production, which makes all "smokable" forms of hemp illegal. The bill, H.B. 2581, specifically prohibits the production, transportation, sale, possession or use of hemp consumed by "any method of inhalation," whether that's an electronic vaporizer or traditional cigarette. A violation of the smokable hemp ban is considered a serious...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS