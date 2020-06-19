CFPB Urges CARES Act Compliance As Complaints Surge

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau put so-called furnishers of consumer mortgage information and credit reporting agencies on notice Friday, urging them to field complaints in a timely manner and to comply with pandemic-related disclosure and reporting obligations amid record numbers of consumer complaints. CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger speaks to the media in December 2018. Kraninger said Friday that the agency saw its highest-ever complaint volumes in April and May, due in part to COVID-19-related complaints. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The bureau received roughly 42,400 and 44,100 complaints in April and May, respectively, the highest monthly complaint volumes in its...

