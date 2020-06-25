PTAB Judges Dish On Argument Strategy In New Atty Training

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges gave next-generation patent attorneys advice Thursday on how to navigate oral arguments: Listen carefully to their inquiries, be honest if you don't know something and be prepared to address weaknesses in the case. Administrative Patent Judge Christa Zado advised junior attorneys to really listen to the questions judges ask, which signal the issues they care most about, and to view oral arguments as an opportunity to persuade the panel of the strength of an attorney's arguments and positions. Her input came during an online training focused on oral advocacy skills for the PTAB's new Legal...

