Law360 Pro Say: High Court Surprises On DACA, LGBT Rights

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued two big rulings this week, first handing down a landmark opinion protecting LGBTQ workers' rights, and then blocking the Trump administration from rolling back protections for young immigrants. This Week Ep. 155: DACA + LGBTQ @ SCOTUS Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode of Pro Say we're breaking down both, including an interview with former employment watchdog Chai R. Feldblum about the long-awaited Title VII decision. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need...

