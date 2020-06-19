NJ High Court Pick Would Restore Diversity On State Bench

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's recent nomination of an attorney who would be the first Black woman on the state Supreme Court is a change of direction for the state's highest court, which attorneys say has faltered in diversity in recent years. New Jersey is one of 33 states with no women of color on their high courts, a fact highlighted during Murphy's June 5 announcement of Fabiana Pierre-Louis as his pick to replace the retiring Justice Walter Timpone later this year. The daughter of Haitian immigrants, the Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP partner would come to the bench with...

