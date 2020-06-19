Valero's Top Atty Joins C-Suite As Deputy Rises To GC

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Valero Energy announced Friday that its general counsel will take over as chief financial officer in July, with his current deputy tapped as his replacement. Jason Fraser, who took over the general counsel role in January 2019, will replace the retiring Donna Titzman on July 15, according to the company. Titzman has been with the company since 1986 and will stay on for a transitional period after stepping down, the company said. "We are extremely excited to have Jason move into the CFO role with Rich [Walsh] taking on the general counsel position, and are confident in their ability to help...

