SEC Awards $700K To Whistleblower For By-The-Book Help

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that it paid nearly $700,000 to a whistleblower who facilitated a successful enforcement action, demonstrating in its order that the individual scored points by touching on virtually all the positive criteria the agency uses to calculate payout amounts. In an effort to "remedy" the conduct, the whistleblower first reported the issues internally prior to alerting the SEC, the commission said in a statement, adding that they also "provided continued assistance throughout the SEC's investigation." Jane Norberg, chief of the SEC's whistleblower office, added in a statement that the whistleblower's actions not only identified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS