How BigLaw Can Go Beyond Lip Service On Racial Justice

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A slew of BigLaw firms have declared their support for racial justice in recent weeks and many have long proclaimed a commitment to diversity and inclusion. But Black lawyers and other lawyers of color remain starkly underrepresented in those same law firms, particularly in positions of power. If law firms want to create meaningful change in their own organizations when it comes to hiring, retaining and promoting attorneys of color, they must go beyond surface-level or incremental changes and dig deeper into how the systems and traditions in place in their workplaces perpetuate inequality, according to experts on diversity in the...

