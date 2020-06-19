Philly Refinery Lenders Slam $27.5M Ch. 11 Sale Price Cut

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Two lenders to bankrupt Philadelphia refinery PES Holdings LLC on Friday urged a Delaware judge to compel a redevelopment buyer to pay the original $252 million it agreed to in a Chapter 11 sale earlier this year, despite a recent debtor agreement to a $27.5 million reduction. Term loan lenders Marble Ridge Capital LP, owed $70 million, and Serengeti Asset Management LP, owed $11.5 million, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein that HRP Philadelphia Holdings LLC "intentionally and willfully" dragged its feet while seeking a key permit in order to force the 11% break. "Debtors themselves have conceded to the...

