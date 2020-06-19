Roundup Atty, Partner Cop To $200M Corporate Extortion Plot

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A Roundup plaintiffs' attorney and his law partner on Friday pled guilty in Virginia federal court to trying to extort $200 million from a global chemical manufacturer, according to federal prosecutors. Timothy Litzenburg, 38, and Daniel Kincheloe, 41, each pled guilty to one count of transmitting interstate communications with the intent to extort, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. The pair worked for Kincheloe Litzenburg & Pendleton PLLC, a mass torts firm in Richmond, Virginia. According to Litzenburg's firm profile, in recent years his practice has largely focused on Roundup, the Monsanto Co. herbicide accused of causing cancer...

