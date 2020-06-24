Justices' Superfund Ruling May Change Settlement Process

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA — also known as Superfund — has a laudable purpose. But jurists and commentators have often noted the act's lack of clarity. In its recent decision, Atlantic Richfield Co. v. Christian, the U.S. Supreme Court created more uncertainty in CERCLA's "devilishly difficult statutory provisions." The case addresses the interplay of CERCLA and state law claims. Practitioners have generally accepted the construct of CERCLA being used to address remediation issues at a site, while state law can be used to address property loss claims, such as diminution in property value caused by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS