After Standoff With Barr, Manhattan US Atty Steps Down

Law360 (June 20, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Geoffrey Berman said Saturday he was stepping down as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, hours after Attorney General William Barr said President Donald Trump had fired him, and roughly a day after Barr said Berman was resigning, which he denied at the time. Geoffrey Berman said Saturday he was stepping down as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Following a tumultuous 21 hours, Berman said he was leaving the job of Manhattan U.S. attorney in light of Barr's decision to name his top lieutenant, Audrey Strauss, as acting U.S. attorney until...

