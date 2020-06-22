London Stock Exchange Chief Appointed To Top FCA Job

Law360, London (June 22, 2020, 11:31 AM BST) -- The Chancellor of the Exchequer announced on Monday that Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, will take the helm of the Financial Conduct Authority for a five-year term. The FCA said it expects Rathi to take up the position of chief executive from October, seven months after Andrew Bailey stepped down to become Bank of England governor. His start date depends on the outcome of a hearing process through the House of Commons Treasury Committee. The London Stock Exchange PLC chief will succeed Christopher Woolard, who has acted as interim chief executive of the City watchdog since March....

