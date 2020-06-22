Wilson Sonsini Reps Payments Co. In $150M Funding Round

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini-led financial technology company Checkout.com said Monday it had raised $150 million in a funding round that triples its valuation to $5.5 billion and follows a period of rapid growth driven by global lockdowns. London-based Checkout.com said its Series B funding was led by Coatue Management and included Insight Partners, DST Global and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, according to a statement. Proceeds from the investment will be used to further fund mergers and acquisitions and product development and strengthen its balance sheet by increasing its level of cash, Checkout.com and its CEO and founder, Guillaume Pousaz, said Monday. The company said global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS