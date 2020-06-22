Blackstone Inks $150M PIPE Investment In China's 21Vianet

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 12:47 PM EDT) -- The Blackstone Group has agreed to infuse 21Vianet Group Inc. with $150 million, the companies said Monday, in a deal that will make the private equity firm one of 21Vianet's largest institutional stockholders and shore up the Chinese internet data center company's balance sheet. The private investment in public equity, or PIPE, deal, will see funds managed by Blackstone buy $150 million of newly issued Series A perpetual preferred shares, according to a statement. The shares are convertible into American Depositary Shares at a conversion price of $17 apiece, which represents a premium of 11% to the average price of 21Vianet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS