NH Won't Probe Bar Applicants On Mental Health

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire will no longer ask bar applicants about their mental health history or whether they have received any related treatments or diagnoses, a state committee has announced. Questions about mental health and substance abuse treatment on the applications may prompt bar applicants to not seek help, the New Hampshire Supreme Court Committee on Character and Fitness concluded, according to its announcement Friday. While New Hampshire will continue to ask about an applicant's history of conduct, mental health questions are best left out of the application, said Joseph F. McDowell III, chair of the character and fitness committee. "A diagnosis standing...

