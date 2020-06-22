Novartis Seeks To Block Imports Of German-Made Eye Shots

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Switzerland-based Novartis AG asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to block German imports of eye shots used to treat eyesight impairments caused by age or diabetes from entering the U.S., alleging that the products violate one of its patents. Novartis and its U.S. affiliates said in a complaint Friday that New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is importing Eylea eye shots that infringe its patent for prefilled syringes from German manufacturer Gerresheimer Bünde GmbH. Regeneron is violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 — a law that prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents — by importing and...

