Ex-Seyfarth Manager's Sons Say Estate Attys Exploited Dad

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Chicago law firm Wolin & Rosen Ltd. is accused in a new lawsuit of financially exploiting a former Seyfarth Shaw LLP managing partner through fraudulent billings and prolonged representation in his guardianship case despite its "utter lack" of experience with such matters. Two sons of Joel Kaplan, who formerly led Seyfarth Shaw's Chicago office, alleged Friday in Illinois state court that Wolin & Rosen founder Phillip Wolin and partner Michael Pildes "were wholly incompetent to practice guardianship law" but represented their father anyway in their bid to be appointed his guardians. Throughout that underlying case, the attorneys exploited Kaplan by billing...

