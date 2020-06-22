EU Probes London Stock Exchange's $27B Refinitiv Deal

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- European regulators opened an investigation Monday into the London Stock Exchange's planned $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv, raising red flags about competition in financial trading and data products. The European Commission's antitrust enforcement arm disclosed that it was opening an in-depth probe, known as Phase II, largely out of concerns about combining venues for trading electronic bonds for the European Economic Area, U.K. and Swiss governments. London Stock Exchange Group PLC reached definitive terms to acquire Refinitiv in an all-share transaction on Aug. 1. LSEG shareholders have already signed off on the deal. The stock exchange said Monday it still plans...

