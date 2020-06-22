NY Bar: Attys Not Bound To Rep Ex-Clients After Leaving Firm

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Lawyers who leave a law firm are not ethically bound to continue to represent clients they served there, unless the clients retain them at their new workplace, a New York State Bar Association committee has said. While the lawyers are required by state ethic rules to not reveal confidential information of former clients or to represent new clients who are adverse to their former clients in directly related matters, they are not bound to continue to represent their former clients, the bar association's Committee on Professional Ethics said in an opinion dated June 11 and released Friday. "Unless the client has...

