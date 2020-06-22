IRS Sues Del. Agency For Documents In Microcaptive Probe

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service has sued a Delaware government agency in federal court to enforce a summons for documents related to a microcaptive insurance investigation, claiming the state was withholding information. The IRS is seeking documents related to its microcaptive investigation of Artex Risk Solutions Inc. and Tribeca Strategic Advisors LLC from the Delaware Department of Insurance, which the state agency has yet to make available, the U.S. said in its June 19 petition to enforce the summons. "The Internal Revenue Service is conducting an investigation for the purpose of determining the role of Artex in transactions involving microcaptive insurance plans,"...

