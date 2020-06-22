Alere Tells PTAB To Reconsider New Record On SAS Remand

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Saying the case record has "changed significantly," Alere told the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday that it's not bound by a 2018 decision upholding three of four claims in a Rembrandt Diagnostics urine testing patent, and the board should reconsider their patentability on remand. While the Federal Circuit sent the case back to the board under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in SAS Institute v. Iancu, which held that the PTAB must institute review on all claims and invalidity arguments, Alere attorney Amanda Hollis of Kirkland & Ellis said the board is now free to look at whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS