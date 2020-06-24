How Trump's Judicial Picks Have Changed Employment Law

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 12:27 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump is transforming the courts, winning his 200th judicial confirmation Wednesday. Here, we look at the impact those judges have had on employment law, from employer-friendly rulings on arbitration to the recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court win for gay and transgender workers. So far, Trump has appointed 53 judges to the U.S. Courts of Appeals, giving the Second, Third and Eleventh circuits majorities of Republican appointees. He's also cemented a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court with his appointments of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, in addition to the many positions he's filled at the district level....

