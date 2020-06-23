Microcap Trader Fights SEC Suit Over Unregistered Dealing

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A microcap stock trader urged a Florida federal court to toss a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit accusing him of reaping $21.5 million in profits while failing to register as a securities dealer, arguing the SEC's own guidelines excuse him from registering. Justin W. Keener contended in his dismissal bid Monday that while the Exchange Act's definition of a dealer broadly covers anyone who buys or sells securities, the SEC has always interpreted dealers to be people who advertise and offer financial services to the public, which Keener says he does not. According to Keener, who does business as JMJ...

