Ardonagh Acquires Two Brokers To Fuel Expansion

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 12:59 PM BST) -- British insurance brokerage giant Ardonagh has said it will buy another broker in Britain and one in Ireland as it seeks to continue its acquisition spree and become the region's largest independent broker. Ardonagh said Monday it has entered into a deal to buy all the share capital of Yorkshire-based Bravo Group — which includes Ethos Broking, Compass and Broker Network — and Arachas, a broker in Ireland. The company did not disclose the terms of the deal. "Today's announcements represent an important step in the continued development of Ardonagh's multi-product and multi-channel platform through sustained focus on organic growth and selective acquisition...

