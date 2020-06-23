42 More Finance Firms Commit To Promoting Gender Diversity

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 3:44 PM BST) -- The government said on Tuesday that 42 financial services companies have agreed to join a charter that aims to promote gender diversity in the industry after the sector was chastised last year for poor gender balance in senior roles. City Minister John Glen said that 42 new firms have signed the Women In Finance charter, on top of the 328 that had already signed up, bringing the total to 370. The charter is an agreement which allows businesses to commit to "supporting the progression of women into senior roles in the financial services sector," the government said. "I am determined to see...

