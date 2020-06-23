British Insurers Call For Overhaul Of Pension Tax Relief

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 4:24 PM BST) -- The government should overhaul the system for pensions tax relief, making it simpler for savers and removing inequalities, the Association of British Insurers said Tuesday. The ABI said there should be a single rate of tax relief on workers' contributions to defined contribution schemes, because the existing system favors higher earners. "The current pensions tax relief system is too complex," the ABI said. "Years of tinkering have made it difficult for savers to plan for the long term. A change to the system is needed so it is simpler, fairer to all earners and encourages saving for retirement." The total value...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS